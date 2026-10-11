Union Minister Chirag Paswan Accuses CJP Of Creating Anarchy Over Delhi SIR Protests, Slams Congress; Prashant Kishor Demands CEC's Resignation |

Patna: LJP (RV) chief and union minister Chirag Paswan on Sunday accused the CJP of attempting to “create anarchy” through its protests in Delhi over alleged irregularities in the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, and defended the Centre’s handling of the situation.

Paswan Criticises Congress Protests

While talking to reporters in Patna, Paswan also lashed out at Congress for staging demonstrations over the issue, alleging that they caused inconvenience to the Delhi residents. He also rejected Rahul Gandhi’s allegations of “vote theft” through SIR, claiming Congress was frustrated by its electoral defeats. Responding to the opposition calls for his resignation over Bihar’s law-and-order situation, the union minister said he would raise concerns within the government and seek solutions rather than walk away. He also accused Congress of remaining silent over sexual harassment allegations against its MP and former JNU professor Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, who was dismissed by the university on Friday following complaints against him.

Youth Cannot Be Stopped

Earlier, Paswan had asserted that no one could stop the youth of India and that transport connectivity could not be disrupted for long Paswan made the remarks amid restrictions on rail and metro services in Delhi ahead of Saturday’s protest.

He was talking to reporters on the sidelines of a convocation ceremony in Sonipat in Haryana.

“India’s youth cannot be stopped. How many trains can you halt? How much connectivity can you disrupt? How many roads can you block?” He said the country’s youth had the potential to show the way to the world and had demonstrated their capabilities for generations.

Meanwhile, Jan Suraaj Party founder and Bankipur MLA Prashant Kishor demanded Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation, alleging that the Election Commission of India’s credibility had declined over the past eight to 10 years.

Kishor said the deployment of 40,000 paramilitary personnel in Delhi during Saturday’s protest demonstrated its significance. He also questioned the ECI’s response to the Bihar government’s distribution of Rs 10,000 each to Jeevika workers during the 2025 Assembly elections.