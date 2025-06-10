Union Minister Bhupender Yadav Accuses TMC Of Sheltering Infiltrators In West Bengal

Kolkata: Union Minister Bhupender Yadav speaking at an occasion of 11 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government on Tuesday alleged that Trinamool Congress (TMC) government is encouraging infiltrators to settle in the state and also that the Bengal government is not helping central forces in identifying and deporting the foreign nationals.

Addressing at Taj Bengal in Kolkata, Yadav also alleged that after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee came to power in 2011, the alleged atrocities against women had also increased in the state.

“Due to the appeasement politics of the West Bengal government crimes and atrocities have increased in the state. TMC is also helping the infiltrators to become residents of this state. Concerning laws should be enforced as the law and order is in the state government’s hand. Everyday incidents of violence have been reported from Bengal. It is a matter of shame that atrocities on women have increased despite having a woman Chief Minister. Look at the incidents of Murshidabad, Malda and Sandeshkhali,” said Yadav.

Speaking about the recent ‘Operation Sindoor’, Yadav mentioned that the entire world has seen the ‘might’ of the Indian Army.

“If Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee makes objectionable remarks on ‘Operation Sindoor’ it is not acceptable. People should rise above politics. Representatives of every political party including TMC were in the delegations sent to various countries as part of the government’s global outreach against terrorism,” further mentioned Yadav.

Asked about ‘peaceful election’ of West Bengal Assembly elections scheduled next year to which Yadav mentioned that Election Commission will take every step to stop ‘rigging’.

“Steps will be ensured to curb rigging and violence. I am sure people of Bengal will give a befitting reply in the 2026 elections. Bengal is the state of Tagore, Vivekananda, Shyamaprasad Mukherjee. This state has gifted the nation the national anthem Jana Gana Mana and national song Vande Mataram,” further added Yadav.

The Union Minister also alleged that the TMC government didn’t submit CAG report earlier in connection to grants given for projects worth Rs 2 lakh crore.