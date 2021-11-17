Union Minister Bhagwat Karad attends to medical emergency on flight, earns PM Modi’s praise

Union Minister Bhagwat Karad, a pediatrician by qualification, on Tuesday helped a co-passenger who was feeling uneasy on a Delhi-Mumbai IndiGo flight.

According to a release from the office of the Union minister of state for finance, the passenger complained of giddiness mid-air due to a blood pressure issue and the former reached out and provided first aid.

Dr Karad helped stabilise the passenger after he fell down, it added.

News agency ANI shared photographs showing the man stretched out across a row of seats as Union Minister Bhagwat Karad helped him. "Patient was sweating profusely & had low BP. I removed his clothes, raised his legs, rubbed his chest and gave glucose. He felt better after 30 minutes," Union Minister Bhagwat Karad told ANI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the "great gesture" of Union minister Bhagwat Karad. "A doctor at heart, always! Great gesture by my colleague," PM Modi tweeted.

Later, Bhagwat Karad also tweeted his thank you to PM Modi. "Thank you, Hon. Prime Minister @narendramodi ji. I am truly humbled and hope to translate your outstanding commitment and dedication to our country and citizens in my own duties. Following your guidance to serve people through "Seva aur Samarpan". Jai Hind," Bhagwat Karad said.

The Indigo airline also offered its gratitude and sincere appreciation to the minister and said his voluntary support for helping out a fellow passenger is ever so inspiring.

"Our heartfelt gratitude and sincere appreciation towards MoS for ministering to his duties non-stop! @DrBhagwatKarad your voluntary support for helping out a fellow passenger is ever so inspiring," Indigo airline tweeted.

Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 07:37 AM IST