Union Min Nitin Gadkari gives approval for inclusion of three routes of tribal areas of Chhattisgarh in 'Bharatmala Pariyojana'

Raipur: Union ministry of Road and Highways has agreed to include three roads in Chhattisgarh in the ‘Bharatmala Pariyojana.’. The decision came after Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel met with Union Transport Minister, Nitin Gadkari, officials informed on Friday.

In a meeting held in New Delhi, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari agreed to include the 72-km-long Raigarh-Gharghora-Dharamjaigarh-Patthalgaon route, the 110-km-long Ambikapur-Wadafnagar-Bamhani-Renukut-Varanasi route and the 40-km-long Pandaria-Bajag-Gandasarai route under the 'Bharatmala Pariyojana', a government statement said on Friday.

Chhattisgarh CM informed the Union Minister that these three routes connect the proposed routes under the 'Bharatmala Pariyojana' and would lead to the rapid development of the region as it passes through tribal-dominated areas of Chhattisgarh, the communique said.

On the request of CM Baghel, Union Transport Minister Gadkari sanctioned the works related to widening of roads, up-gradation, renovation of National Highways and in-principle declared National Highways in Chhattisgarh at an estimated cost of Rs 10,608.37 crore.

The land acquisition work on Raipur Durg bypass, Raipur-Vishakhapatnam route and Bilaspur-Urga route under 'Bharatmala Pariyojana' is under way, the CM said.

During the meeting, Union Minister sanctioned road development works worth over Rs 20,000 crore in Chhattisgarh.

CM also sought sanction for an estimate of Rs 84 crore under periodical renewal for the year 2020-21. He sought approval for construction work from Mungeli to Pondi Marg and Madangmuda to Devbhog near Odisha border under Annual Plan 2020-21, the communique said.