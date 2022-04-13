Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla directs states for regular safety audits of ropeways

Following the Trikuta hills ropeway tragedy, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla Wednesday directed the chief secretaries of all states to have regular safety audits of all ropeway projects.

The circular sent by Bhalla recommended strict enforcement of all standard operating procedures and review of all ropeway projects for maintenance and safety measures.

Bhalla asked the chief secretaries to appoint nodal officers to ensure safety measures on the ropeways.

According to the Union Home Secretary, "A mishap took place in the Trikuta hills in Deoghar in which trollies of ropeways broke down resulting in 18 trollies getting stranded in the air."

"This incident has highlighted the need for a detailed SOP and contingency plan on ropeways operations so as to prevent any such incident," Bhalla said.

ALSO READ Jharkhand ropeway tragedy: Story of unsung heroes to the rescue

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 07:06 PM IST