Union Home Minister Amit Shah In West Bengal: Border Security, ‘Chicken’s Neck’ On Agenda

Amit Shah |

Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday made a three days visit to Bengal today to attend programmes related to border security and ‘Chicken’s Neck’.

On Thursday evening Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari along with other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders welcomed Shah at Bagdogra airport.

According to party sources, Shah will hold a meeting on border security at Siliguri at SSB Frontier Headquarters where he will attend foundation-laying ceremonies for various border security projects and interact with SSB personnel on Friday and will also hold organizational meeting on both Friday and Saturday before leaving for the national capital on Saturday afternoon.

The Union Home Minister is also scheduled to hold a meeting on the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita exhibition.