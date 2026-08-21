 Union Home Minister Amit Shah In West Bengal: Border Security, ‘Chicken’s Neck’ On Agenda
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Union Home Minister Amit Shah In West Bengal: Border Security, ‘Chicken’s Neck’ On Agenda

Union Home Minister Amit Shah began a three-day visit to West Bengal on Thursday, focusing on border security and the strategically important ‘Chicken’s Neck’. He will review security arrangements in Siliguri, attend foundation-laying ceremonies for border projects, interact with SSB personnel and hold BJP organisational meetings before returning to Delhi on Saturday.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Friday, August 21, 2026, 10:12 AM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah In West Bengal: Border Security, ‘Chicken’s Neck’ On Agenda
Amit Shah |

Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday made a three days visit to Bengal today to attend programmes related to border security and ‘Chicken’s Neck’.

On Thursday evening Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari along with other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders welcomed Shah at Bagdogra airport.

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According to party sources, Shah will hold a meeting on border security at Siliguri at SSB Frontier Headquarters where he will attend foundation-laying ceremonies for various border security projects and interact with SSB personnel on Friday and will also hold organizational meeting on both Friday and Saturday before leaving for the national capital on Saturday afternoon.

The Union Home Minister is also scheduled to hold a meeting on the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita exhibition.

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