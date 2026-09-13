Union HM Amit Shah Sets 2029 Target For UCC Rollout Across 21 BJP, NDA-Ruled States | File pic

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday expressed confidence that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) would be implemented in all 21 states governed by the BJP and its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners before 2029.

UCC in all 21 states before 2029

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Shah said several states had already taken steps towards implementing the UCC.

“We introduced the Uniform Civil Code in several states. I am confident that the UCC will be implemented in all 21 BJP and NDA-led states before 2029,” Shah said.

The next Lok Sabha elections are scheduled for 2029.

Uttarakhand first state to fully enforce UCC

Uttarakhand became the first state in the country to pass a UCC law in February 2024 and has fully enforced the code since January 2025.

Gujarat followed suit in 2025, while Assam became the first north-eastern state to pass the UCC Bill in May 2026.

Madhya Pradesh became the latest state to unanimously approve the UCC at a special Cabinet meeting in Bhopal's Jagdishpura in August.

Gujarat, Assam and Madhya Pradesh are awaiting presidential assent and notification. Maharashtra, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh have formed committees to draft the legislation.

Shah highlights new criminal laws

Shah said the government had strengthened the country's criminal justice system through the enforcement of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. He said the conviction rate in several states had risen to 30% in a single year, according to PTI.

Shah says government ended five decades of Naxalism

Shah said the BJP-led NDA government had also ended five decades of Naxalism and signed more than 14 peace agreements in the North East.

“More than 9,000 people have surrendered and today we have taken the North East on the path of development,” Shah added.