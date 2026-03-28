Union HM Amit Shah In Kolkata Delivers ‘Chargesheet’ Against TMC, Vows To Remove Infiltrators And End Political Violence In West Bengal

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (L) & Union Home Minister Amit Shah (R) | File Pic

Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday had visited Kolkata with a strong ‘chargesheet’ against the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Addressing a press conference, Shah said that due to the transfer of officers there were few incidents of violence during Ram Navami rally.

Transfers Curbed Violence

“Most of the IPS and IAS officers work at the behest of the present state government. That is the reason why more officers from Bengal have been transferred. The Election Commission transfers officers ahead of elections across the country. Due to this transfer a smaller number of violence were seen on Ram Navami,” said Shah.

Notably, incidents of sporadic violence during Ram Navami rally was seen in Murshidabad on March 27.

The Union Home Minister also claimed that Bengal is the state where SIR exercise got into controversy.

‘Principal Corridor of Infiltration’

“Due to Mamata Banerjee’s rule Bengal has become the ‘principal corridor’ of infiltration. If BJP is voted to power, we will strengthen the border. Mamata didi can levy any charges at us but our country's security is the priority. We will remove infiltrators. Why did the Supreme Court appoint judicial officers for SIR only in Bengal? In other states SIR was done smoothly,” further mentioned Shah.

Shah stated that Bihar, Odisha, Bengal is going to have the government of the same party which is Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“After a long time Anga, Banga and Kalinga (Bihar, Bengal, Odisha) will have the government of the same party. After BJP comes to power we will stop corruption, political violence, appeasement politics. The majority in this state is living in fear that in our own country we will become a minority. BJP will punish all those who do atrocities against women,” added Shah.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in her election campaign slammed BJP for sporadic incidents of violence during Ram Navami rally at Murshidabad.

“If BJP comes to power they will throw everyone out. If BJP tries to destroy Bengal then they will lose power from the country. Everything has a ‘Lakshman Rekha’ but BJP is crossing all limits. They had triggered violence during Ram Navami and had looted several shops,” said Mamata.