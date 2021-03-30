Union Health Secretary lists 7 strategies to control COVID-19: Read on for details

Amid a massive spike in the COVID-19 cases in India, the Union Health Ministry today laid actions to be taken at the district level in the wake of the rising covid situation. Secretary of the health ministry, Rajesh Bhushan wrote to Chief Secretaries and Administrators of all states/UTs to follow the actions to curb the spread of virus.

In a notice issued to the officials, the secretary wrote individual actions such as proper wearing of masks, maintaining social distance, covering nose and mouth and sanitising should be followed compulsorily.

Individuals suspected to be positive should be quarantined immediatly, while close contacts of positive persons (atleast 25-30) people shpuld be tested. In areas where clusters of COVID-19 cases are found should be declared conatinment zones and stringent controls must be implemented.

Implementation of 'Testing, Tracking and Treatment' should be followed intensively as it remains the only option to avoid the spread of virus.

Further it said to make District Action Plan which will involve mapping of cases, reviewing sub area (urban and rural) wise indicators like case positivity rate, fatality rate, rate of groth of cases, etc. Besides an emergency Operations Center should be opened with a team to monitor the indicators.