Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi Calls Opposition Protest ‘Political Drama’, Defends Delhi Security Measures Ahead Of CJP Rally

Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi defended Delhi’s security restrictions and criticised opposition demonstrations over alleged irregularities in electoral-roll revision | X - @JoshiPralhad

Patna, October 10, 2026: Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi on Saturday termed the opposition-led demonstrations and protests “political drama” and defended the security measures imposed in Delhi ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest.

CJP demands Chief Election Commissioner’s resignation

The CJP has called for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, alleging irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Speaking to reporters in Patna, Joshi said the government could not remain a spectator if there were attempts to disrupt law and order, damage public property or endanger people.

Joshi defends Delhi security measures

Referring to judicial observations on restrictions affecting transit services, the Union minister said the Delhi Police would determine operational measures based on security requirements.

He also accused opposition parties of being unable to accept recent electoral setbacks and cited the BJP’s electoral performance to counter their criticism.

Chirag Paswan questions transport disruptions

His remarks came a day after Union minister and LJP (RV) chief Chirag Paswan said that no one could stop India’s youth, and also asked how many trains could be stopped.

He also added that transport connectivity could not be disrupted for long.

Restrictions were enforced on rail and metro services in Delhi ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest.

He was talking to reporters on the sidelines of a convocation ceremony in Sonipat, Haryana.

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“India’s youth cannot be stopped. How many trains can you halt? How much connectivity can you disrupt? How many roads can you block?” He said the country’s youth had the potential to show the way to the world and had demonstrated their capabilities for generations.

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