 Union & Delhi govt's fight over governance in national capital reaches Supreme Court again
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUnion & Delhi govt's fight over governance in national capital reaches Supreme Court again

Union & Delhi govt's fight over governance in national capital reaches Supreme Court again

The move came hours after the Union government brought an ordinance to create a National Capital Civil Service Authority that will have the power to recommend the transfer and posting of all Group A officers and officers of DANICS serving in Delhi.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, May 20, 2023, 12:06 PM IST
article-image
Union & Delhi govt's fight over governance in national capital reaches Supreme Court again | File Photos

The Union government on Saturday moved to Supreme Court seeking review of the Constitution Bench's May 11 judgement wherein the top court held that Delhi government has "legislative and executive power over services" in the national capital.

The move came hours after the Union government brought an ordinance to create a National Capital Civil Service Authority that will have the power to recommend the transfer and posting of all Group A officers and officers of DANICS serving in Delhi.

This is breaking news, more details awaited

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Union & Delhi govt's fight over governance in national capital reaches Supreme Court again

Union & Delhi govt's fight over governance in national capital reaches Supreme Court again

UP man beats Dalit PAC inspector to death with shovel in Muzaffarnagar; shocking CCTV footage...

UP man beats Dalit PAC inspector to death with shovel in Muzaffarnagar; shocking CCTV footage...

Heatwave alert: IMD announces increased maximum temperatures across THESE states in next 4 days

Heatwave alert: IMD announces increased maximum temperatures across THESE states in next 4 days

ON CAMERA: Junkyard catches fire at Raj Nagar Extension in Ghaziabad; no casualties reported

ON CAMERA: Junkyard catches fire at Raj Nagar Extension in Ghaziabad; no casualties reported

Union govt receives Rs 87,416 crore RBI booty; nearly triple of previous year's dividend payout

Union govt receives Rs 87,416 crore RBI booty; nearly triple of previous year's dividend payout