Union & Delhi govt's fight over governance in national capital reaches Supreme Court again

The Union government on Saturday moved to Supreme Court seeking review of the Constitution Bench's May 11 judgement wherein the top court held that Delhi government has "legislative and executive power over services" in the national capital.
The move came hours after the Union government brought an ordinance to create a National Capital Civil Service Authority that will have the power to recommend the transfer and posting of all Group A officers and officers of DANICS serving in Delhi.
This is breaking news, more details awaited
