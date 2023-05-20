Union & Delhi govt's fight over governance in national capital reaches Supreme Court again | File Photos

The Union government on Saturday moved to Supreme Court seeking review of the Constitution Bench's May 11 judgement wherein the top court held that Delhi government has "legislative and executive power over services" in the national capital.

The move came hours after the Union government brought an ordinance to create a National Capital Civil Service Authority that will have the power to recommend the transfer and posting of all Group A officers and officers of DANICS serving in Delhi.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

This is breaking news, more details awaited