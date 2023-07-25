 Union Cabinet Clears Bill To Replace Delhi Ordinance On Control Of Officers, Set To Be Introduced In Parliament 
One of the most recent grounds of contention between the BJP and the Delhi administration of Arvind Kejriwal was the ordinance.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, July 25, 2023, 09:06 PM IST
article-image
Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena (L) and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (R) | File Photos

The central government has cleared the bill to replace the ordinance on the control of Delhi’s bureaucrats on Tuesday. The bill is now set to be introduced in the parliament.

One of the most recent grounds of contention between the BJP and the Delhi administration of Arvind Kejriwal was the ordinance. When the parliament is not in session, the government may introduce an ordinance, but it must be approved by the legislature within six weeks of the assembly.

The Centre had on May 19 promulgated the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023, to create an authority for transfer and posting of Group-A officers in Delhi.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has termed it as a "deception" with the Supreme Court verdict on control of services.

The ordinance, which came a week after the Supreme Court handed over the control of services in Delhi excluding police, public order and land to the elected government, seeks to set up a National Capital Civil Service Authority for transfer of and disciplinary proceedings against Group-A officers from the Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar, Lakshadweep, Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli (Civil) Services (DANICS) cadre.

Read Also
Delhi Ordinance Row: Aam Aadmi Party Announces Week-Long Protest, Burns Effigies Of Govt's Services...
article-image

