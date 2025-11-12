Union Cabinet Chaired By PM Modi Terms Delhi Blast As 'Terror Attack'; Reaffirms Zero Tolerance - VIDEO

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw |

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, described the Red Fort blast that claimed at least 12 lives on Monday as a "terror incident" and expressed profound grief over the loss of lives in the attack.

After conclusion of Cabinet meeting on Wednesday evening, beriefing media, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that the cabinet is commitment to policy of zero tolerance to terrorism in all forms and manifestations.

"The cabinet unequivocally condemns this dastardly and cowardly act that has led to the loss of innocent lives. The cabinet reiterates India's unwavering commitment to a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. The cabinet also recorded its appreciation for the statements of solidarity and support from many governments around the world."

“A car explosion near the Red Fort on the evening of November 10 resulted in multiple fatalities and caused injuries to several others. The cabinet pays its solemn respects to the victims of this senseless act of violence and conveys its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.”

After returning to Delhi from a visit to Bhutan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened a high-level security meeting at his residence on Wednesday evening.