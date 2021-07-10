Union Cabinet 2.0: 42% of Ministers face criminal cases and 90% are crorepatis, says ADR report

Earlier this week, 36 individuals were inducted into Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet, even as several high profile exits set tongues wagging. This was the first reshuffle undertaken by the BJP-led government since it took charge for a second term in 2019 and saw several firsts. This incidentally is one of the youngest ever cabinets formed in the country.

The expansion saw more representation to states which will go to the polls next year including Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat and are apparently aimed at infusing more young talent in the government. The representation of OBCs, SCs, and youth has gone up, even as the reshuffle saw more allies of NDA joining the government.

According to a recent report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) poll rights group, however, there are also some unfortunate statistics to contend with. An analysis undertaken by the organisation on July 7 indicates that 42% of the Ministers (33 people) have criminal cases against them.