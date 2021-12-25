Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has insulted PM Modi's apology, says Rahul Gandhi; here's what happened

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday said that the three farm laws, which were withdrawn by the Centre, could be re-introduced at a later date.

Speaking at a function in Maharashtra's Nagpur, Tomar also said that the government was not dejected even though the agriculture reform laws had to be repealed.

"We brought the agriculture amendment laws. But some people did not like these laws, which, after 70 years after Independence, were a big reform under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership," the Agriculture Minister was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"But the government is not disappointed... we moved a step back and we will move forward again because farmers are India's backbone," he said, according to PTI.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday took to Twitter and said the Union Agriculture Minister's comments were an insult to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "apology" to the nation.

"The Agriculture Minister of the country has insulted Modi ji's apology - it is highly condemnable. If again anti-farmer steps are taken forward, then again farmers will begin their protest. The ego was defeated earlier, will be defeated again (sic)," the Wayanad MP tweeted.

For the unversed, in a stunning announcement, PM Modi had apologised to the countrymen for the three farm laws over which the government "failed to convince" the farmers.

"Today, while apologising to the countrymen, I want to say with a sincere and pure heart that perhaps there must have been some deficiency in our efforts, due to which we could not explain the truth like the light of the lamp to some farmers," he had said.

"We have decided to repeal all three farm laws, will begin the procedure at the Parliament session that begins this month. I urge farmers to return home to their families and let's start afresh," he added.

Published on: Saturday, December 25, 2021, 06:14 PM IST