Unified Railways: Indian Railways to rationalize passenger fares, remove bottlenecks

He said that officers of Indian Railways only will be considered for CEO post and no outsider will be posted as CEO. Secondly career growth of Indian Railways officers is assured. No officer of Indian Railways shall be at disadvantage in this new restructured service.

He also added that offering apex level to the General Managers is a step to empower them for a better coordination with State authorities to take decisions swiftly and independently.

This will enable Railway Board to concentrate on policy framing, strategic planning and coordination of Zonal Railways. He added said that the priority of Indian Railways is to improve infrastructure and remove the bottlenecks.

Indian Railway is aiming to run trains at 160 kmph on Kolkata-Delhi and Delhi-Mumbai corridor. We are hopeful that 3000 route kilometres of dedicated freight corridor will be completed by 2021.

In next 10 years, Indian Railways will have independent dedicated freight corridor on all freight routes. Indian Railways aims to run trains on demand and redevelop stations under PPP mode.

In last five years, Railways investment has increased 3 to 4 times and projects have been prioritized into supercritical and critical to speed up upgradation of infrastructure.

Railways has set a high growth target and to achieve this nimble and cohesive decision-making is the foremost requirement.The Indian Railways runs one of the largest transportation networks in the world. It’s incurring losses in the passenger segment.