Unidentified militant killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

An unidentified militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in the Rajpura area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on Wednesday.

"Pulwama Encounter Update: 1 unidentified terrorist killed. Operation going on," the Kashmir Zone police tweeted.

The police said that security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Rajpora area of Pulwama district late on Tuesday night. As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

More details in the matter are awaited.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

Published on: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 09:55 AM IST