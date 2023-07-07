Unidentified Intruder Walks Into Karnataka Assembly Budget Session, Sits In MLA's Chair; Held Later

In a big security lapse during the Budget session in Bengaluru, a man entered the Vidhan Soudha and took over the seat of Janata Dal (Secular) MLA Kariyamma. Subsequently, he was arrested by the police.

Man entered assembly without permission

According to the police, the man, hailing from Chitradurga district in Karnataka, stated that he had entered the Vidhan Soudha without permission solely with the intention of attending the Budget session.

The unidentified man, who lacked authorisation to be present in the House, came to attention when a JD(S) MLA noticed an unfamiliar individual and promptly informed the Chair and the Assembly secretary. The MLA reported that an unknown person had occupied the seat belonging to JD(S) MLA Kariyamma in the Assembly.

He claimed to be an MLA

When confronted, the approximately 70-year-old man maintained that he was an MLA, but he failed to provide any evidence to substantiate his assertions.

Security personnel were called upon to accompany and remove the intruder from the Assembly premises. Additionally, the Speaker of the Assembly was notified regarding the incident.

Security concerns raised after the incident

The occurrence has raised concerns regarding the adequacy of security measures at the Vidhan Soudha, the official seat of the Karnataka state legislature.

Police initiated an investigation, leading to the arrest of the intruder a few hours after the incident took place.

On Friday, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah presented his 14th Budget, setting a record. This Budget was also the first budget presented by the recently established Congress government in the legislative Assembly.

Read Also Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker UT Khader Demands Separate Lanes For VVIPs At Toll Gates On...