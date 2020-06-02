Unfriended: Mitron, the desi TikTok killed, has been dumped from Google Play Store

Mitron App which was promoted as an Indian version of the popular Chinese app TikTok has been removed from the Google Play store on Tuesday. After negative sentiments against TikTok, the creator of Mitron had launched the app to offer an alternative for the Chinese short video platform.

As per the report published in the Gadgets Now, it is highly recommended to remove the Mitron app from the phone as it is no longer a verified Android app by Google. The report also warned that there are few other fake versions of the Mitron app on Google Play store which should not be downloaded.

Google or Mitron both have not disclosed the details about the withdrawal of the application from the Google Play store. However, according to many reports published there is a possibility that the the app has been taken down due to the security bugs that Indian Express and other media houses reported earlier.

Recently the app had sparked the controversy when a Pakistani company named Qboxus claimed that The Mitron App is a new version of their app named TicTic. Qboxus had tweeted about the same on its Twitter handle on May 28 and 30 after which many media houses in India reported about the about the same.