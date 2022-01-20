Unfortunate that China is intruding into Indian territory, says Congress Arunachal MLA after Indian youth allegedly abducted by Chinese army

The Chinese Army has reportedly abducted an Arunachal Pradesh teenager from inside Indian territory in Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Siang district.

Congress Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Pasighat West Ninong Ering on Thursday termed the alleged abduction of Indian youth by China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) an "unfortunate" incident.

Ninong Ering told news agency ANI that a 17-year-old Miram Taron has been abducted by China's PLA from Arunachal Pradesh's Zido area, Upper Siang district, Lungta Jor area. "This is a very serious problem which once again has arisen in Arunachal Pradesh. We have come to know that 17-year-old Miram Taron has been abducted by China's PLA from Arunachal Pradesh's Zido area, Upper Siang district, Lungta Jor area. It is unfortunate that Chinese are intruding into Indian territory," claims Congress MLA.

"China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) force entered through the Bising area. Earlier, the Chinese had also entered NEFA in 1962 through this Kepangla pass. A few years back they built a road inside our territory but was repelled by our people. The incident took place near Bising. Where the Tsangpo enters as Siang in Arunachal and Brahmaputra in Assam. Geling is in the West Bank and Bising is in the East Bank," he added.

Earlier, he called for the safe return of the Indian youth Miram Taron. As per Ering, the 17-year-old youth from Arunachal Pradesh was abducted by the Chinese army on Tuesday. He urged the Central government to check the Chinese intrusion of Indian lands.

"Shocking!! #CCPChina's PLA abducted innocent youth from Arunachal Pradesh yesterday (details in attached pic).@MEAIndia @HMOIndia should help in the safe return of the boy and #Chinese intrusion in our land must be checked," tweeted Ering.

His Twitter post said that Taron was abducted at around 6:30 PM near Siungla from the jungle called Lungta Jor under Indian territory by the PLA.

Taron went hunting with his friend Johnny Yaying in the last border village of Bising under Tuting, he informed. However, 27-year-old Yaying escaped the Chinese army and he disclosed the abduction episode.

Meanwhile, Tapir Gao, Member of Parliament from East Arunachal Pradesh, had also claimed that the youth was 'abducted' on Tuesday from Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Siang district.

He claimed that China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) has abducted the youth where the Tsangpo River enters India in Arunachal Pradesh.

Gao tweeted: "Chinese #PLA has abducted Sh Miram Taron, 17 years of Zido vill. yesterday 18th Jan 2022 from inside Indian territory, Lungta Jor area (China built 3-4 kms road inside India in 2018) under Siyungla area (Bishing village) of Upper Siang dist, Arunachal Pradesh".

"His friend escaped from PLA and reported to the authorities. All the agencies of Govt of India are requested to step up for his early release," he said in another tweet and posted pictures of the abducted boy.

Gao also said that he has informed Union Minister of State for Home Nisith Pramanik about the incident and requested him to take necessary action in this regard.

He tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the Indian Army in his tweets.

In September 2020, the PLA had abducted five youths from Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Subansiri district and released them after about a week.

The latest incident came at a time when the Indian army continues to be engaged in a stand-off with the PLA in eastern Ladakh since April 2020.

India shares a 3,400 km-long Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 10:07 AM IST