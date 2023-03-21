‘Uneducated people present from top to bottom’: Kejriwal attacks Centre over Delhi budget

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal | PTI Photo

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday slammed the BJP-led Central government for stopping Delhi’s budget from being presented in the Assembly session and said that it is an attack on the constitution of India.

“There are uneducated people from top to bottom…the budget will be presented tomorrow. But such unhealthy traditions should not be repeated. I pray to god that such things do not take place in the future,” said Kejriwal.

Kejriwal's mantra for PM Modi to win Delhi

Calling himself the little brother of PM Narendra Modi, Kejriwal said, 'like in a family, we should work together.'

He also gave PM a mantra to win Delhi. He said, "Dilli jeetne ke liye, dil jeetna padega (To win Delhi, you have to win hearts)."

While speaking in the state Assembly Kejriwal further said, "We answered all the four queries raised by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). They have approved the file now and no changes have been made in the Budget. This clearly shows their ego, they wanted Kejriwal to bow down to them."

Earlier today, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs had approved the Delhi Budget and conveyed the same to the Delhi government, according to several news reports.

MHA on Monday had said that the L-G had raised concerns of “administrative nature” on the proposed Budget and had requested the Delhi government to resubmit the Budget.

Kejriwal's letter to PM Modi

Kejriwal also wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, requesting him to "not stop Delhi's budget."

"This is the first in the last 75 years that a state's budget has been stalled. Why are you upset with Delhiites? Please don't stall Delhi's budget. With folded hands, Delhiites urge you to pass their budget," the chief minister said in the letter.