Undertrial Govt Officer Found With Woman During KSLSA Inspection At Mandya Hospital - VIDEO

An undertrial Karnataka government officer admitted to a special ward at Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS) Hospital was allegedly found staying with a woman during a surprise inspection by the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA), officials said.

The inspection was carried out on Monday evening. The officer, Assistant Director of Land Records (ADLR) survey supervisor Mahamad Hussain, had been admitted to the hospital since August 21 for treatment related to back pain.

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Officials said the inspection team found that Hussain was staying with a woman in the same hospital room. They also claimed that there was no court permission for his hospital admission and that his medical condition did not appear to warrant such treatment.

Hussain was arrested by the Lokayukta in July in connection with alleged irregularities at the Srirangapatna Taluk Land Records office and was remanded to judicial custody on July 3.

Karnataka DGP (Prisons) Alok Kumar said Hussain had been referred to MIMS by a prison doctor and was admitted following an orthopaedic doctor's recommendation. He said the responsibility for escorting the prisoner rested with the district police.

Kumar said action was being taken against members of the escort team over alleged lapses. He added that Mandya District Prison Superintendent had delayed informing the concerned court about Hussain's hospital admission. An inquiry has been ordered into the procedural lapse.

The officer has since been sent back to judicial custody.

The Lokayukta had accused Hussain of illegally entering the land records office and allegedly assisting in land demarcation, digitisation of records and creation of fake documents using government software.