'Understand the chronology': Priyanka Gandhi Vadra uses Amit Shah's meme-worthy phrase to target HM

New Delhi: Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday slammed Home Minister Amit Shah over his "understand the chronology" remark on the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019.
Priyanka's response comes amid the ongoing protests against the CAA and NRC, which even the Congress has been opposing citing that it is unconstitutional and discriminates on the basis of religion. She slammed Shah on Twitter.
Priyanka tweeted, "Understand the chronology... First they will promise you two crore jobs. Then they will form the government. Then they will destroy your universities. Then they will destroy the country's constitution. Then you will protest. Then they will call you a 'fool' but youngistan will not budge."
Shah, before passing the citizentship law, had said " Aap chronology samajiye "Pehle CAB ayega.. Fir NRC ayega....aur sirf Bengal ke liye nahi... saare desh ke liye ayega (First the Citizenship Amendment Bill will come, then NRC will follow. And not just for Bengal but for the entire country... infiltration is a problem across the country),"
