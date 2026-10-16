‘Undeclared Emergency’: Mamata Banerjee Slams Centre After CJP Leader Abhijeet Dipke’s Detention

Former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee | ANI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday accused the BJP-led government of imposing an “undeclared Emergency” after Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leader Abhijeet Dipke and All India Students’ Association (AISA) chief Neha Bohra were detained by Delhi Police ahead of the ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ protest at Connaught Place.

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In a strongly worded post on X, Banerjee criticised Dipke’s detention, alleging that he had been picked up for holding the national flag and peacefully exercising his democratic rights.

“Abhijeet Dipke has been detained for holding the Indian National Flag. Let that sink in. In Independent India, our youth are being detained for peacefully asserting their democratic rights,” she wrote.

Calling the situation an “undeclared Emergency”, the Trinamool Congress chief accused the government of attempting to intimidate young people and suppress dissent. She also described the government’s conduct as that of a “fascist regime” intolerant of voices it could not control.

Expressing solidarity with the detained individuals, Banerjee named Dipke, Ashutosh and Saurav, saying they represented the courage and aspirations of India’s youth. She added that intimidation, detention and alleged misuse of power would not crush the spirit of democracy.

“WAKE UP, INDIA! The fight for democracy, freedom and the right to dissent will continue,” she said.

Dipke detained at home, Bohra picked up from Mandi House

According to reports, Dipke was detained from his residence in Jhandewalan, while Bohra was taken into custody in the Mandi House area of central Delhi. Their detention came as security was tightened in the national capital ahead of the scheduled evening protest at Connaught Place.

Earlier in the day, more than 20 Delhi Police personnel reportedly visited Dipke’s residence and served him a notice asking him to refrain from activities that could affect the rights of citizens, traders, commuters, patients and other members of the public.

The detentions triggered a commotion, with crowds, media personnel and security staff gathering at the locations where the two were taken into custody.