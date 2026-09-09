'Unacceptable': India Strongly Condemned Houthi Attacks On Saudi Arabia, Calls Targeting Of Civilian Facilities

Houthi Attacks Saudi Arabia, Over 70 Injured As Oil Facilities Hit | X - AlexiaNoel94927

India has strongly condemned the recent Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, calling the targeting of civilian and economic facilities unacceptable and warning that such actions threaten regional security and freedom of navigation.

Responding to media queries on September 9, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India “condemns the attacks on Saudi sovereign territory, especially the targeting of civilian and economic facilities.” He added that attacks undermining regional security and stability and threatening freedom of navigation in the Bab-el-Mandeb were “unacceptable.”

The statement came a day after Iran-backed Houthi forces in Yemen launched strikes on targets in southern Saudi Arabia, including energy infrastructure linked to oil giant Saudi Aramco. The attacks reportedly affected areas including Abha, Jazan, Najran and Khamis Mushait.

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Strikes hit Saudi energy infrastructure

Saudi authorities said the strikes triggered fires at several oil installations and utility sites and injured 73 people, including women and children. Some energy operations were temporarily disrupted following the attacks.

India’s response comes amid heightened tensions between the Houthis and Saudi-backed forces in Yemen. The latest escalation is being viewed as one of the most serious flare-ups since a UN-brokered ceasefire brought an end to widespread fighting in 2022.

Bab-el-Mandeb concerns intensify

The attacks have also renewed concerns over the Bab-el-Mandeb, a strategically important waterway connecting the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden and a key route for international shipping and energy supplies. The Houthis have previously threatened shipping in the area and announced a blockade of Saudi-linked vessels.

The strategic importance of the waterway has grown further for Saudi Arabia following disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz. Southern Saudi Arabia also hosts major energy infrastructure, including the Jizan refinery, which has a crude processing capacity of around 400,000 barrels per day.

Implications for India's energy security

For India, the developments carry wider implications for energy security and maritime trade. Saudi Arabia remains one of India’s major crude oil suppliers, while the Bab-el-Mandeb is an important route for global commercial shipping.

Through its latest statement, New Delhi has reiterated its opposition to attacks on sovereign territory and civilian infrastructure while stressing the need to protect regional stability and freedom of navigation.