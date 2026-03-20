Ukraine Questions Motive Behind Arrest Of Six Citizens In Mizoram, Seeks Transparent Probe

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Guwahati: The Embassy of Ukraine in India has expressed serious concern over the detention of six Ukrainian nationals by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), saying the circumstances surrounding the case raise questions about whether it could be “orchestrated and politically motivated”.

The six Ukrainians were detained on March 13 along with one US citizen over allegations linked to unauthorised entry into Mizoram, possible illegal movement across the India–Myanmar border and suspected involvement in activities such as providing weapons training to ethnic armed groups in neighbouring Myanmar.

In a detailed statement issued on Thursday, the Ukrainian Embassy said publicly available information, including certain media reports, suggested that the investigation may have been initiated following inputs from the Russian side. The embassy said this raised concerns about possible external influence in the case.

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“Taking into account publicly available information, including reports indicating that the initiation of this proceeding was prompted by information provided by the Russian side, the Embassy expresses serious concern about circumstances that point to a possible orchestrated and politically motivated nature of this case,” the statement said.

The embassy firmly rejected any suggestion that the Ukrainian state could be involved in supporting terrorism. It stressed that Ukraine itself faces the consequences of “Russian terror” and therefore maintains a strict and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms.

Lalduhoma also told the Assembly that between June and December 2024 nearly 2,000 foreign nationals entered Mizoram. While many arrived legally, authorities became cautious after noticing that some visitors headed directly towards border areas instead of visiting tourist locations.

Responding to the broader concerns, the Ukrainian Embassy said any allegations related to terrorism must be examined strictly on the basis of verified facts and transparent procedures. It also stressed the importance of full cooperation between the authorities of the two countries.

The embassy reiterated that Ukraine and India share a clear and principled position against terrorism. It referred to the joint statement issued after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Ukraine on August 23, 2024, where the leaders of both nations strongly condemned terrorism in all its forms and emphasised the need for international cooperation in tackling the threat.

Ukraine said it was ready to cooperate fully with Indian authorities through existing bilateral mechanisms, including the Treaty on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters, which provides a framework for cooperation between the two countries in criminal investigations.

At the same time, the embassy called for transparency in the ongoing investigation and urged the Indian authorities to ensure that the rights of the detained Ukrainian citizens are protected under international law. It also reiterated its request for immediate and unhindered consular access to the detainees and said efforts were underway to provide them legal assistance.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Ambassador had formally approached India’s Ministry of External Affairs and handed over a diplomatic note seeking clarity on the case and access to the detained nationals.

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The embassy emphasised that Ukraine has no interest in any activity that could threaten India’s security. Instead, it said Kyiv remains committed to strengthening trust, security cooperation and friendly relations with India.

The statement also cautioned against attempts to use the case to damage the growing partnership between the two countries. According to the embassy, any move to discredit Ukraine or create mistrust in India–Ukraine relations would only harm a relationship that has been steadily expanding in recent years.

Ukraine expressed confidence that the Indian authorities would ensure a fair, transparent and lawful process while respecting the rights of the detained citizens.