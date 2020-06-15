U'khand to screen entire population for COVID-19 in next 10 days: Trivendra Singh Rawat

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Sunday said that the state government will screen the entire population of Uttarakhand for COVID-19 in the next 10 days to combat the spread of the virus.

"District Magistrates have been instructed to get the entire population of the state screened within ten days so that the right situation can be determined," Uttarakhand Chief Minister told ANI.

In order to achieve the task, the help of Asha workers and Anganwadi will be taken by the officials.