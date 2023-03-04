UK: Rahul Gandhi to address British Parliament during London visit

Rahul Gandhi to address British Parliament during London visit | University of Cambridge

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is presently in England on a 10-day visit.

The Wayanad MP will be in London for three days, during which he will be speaking in the British Parliament, meeting with Indian diaspora, addressing a press conference organised by the Indian Journalist Association, holding private business meetings, and giving a discussion at Chatham House, a renowned London think tank.

As per reports from India Today, Gandhi will be addressing the UK MP’s, Lords, Baronesses’ and other attendees on March 6 in the Grand Committee Room of the Palace of Westminster.

Indian-origin MP Virendra Sharma said the real interest behind the address is to see, how will the Congress party, if it comes to power, deal with the future leaders and the future governments of Britain.

The speech will organised in one the parliamentary committee rooms and not the chambers itself, Sharma said.

Gandhi will be meeting Indian diaspora

Gandhi will also be meeting the Indian diaspora during his visit. The registrations of which have surpassed 2,000, the India Today report said.

During his talk on Tuesday at the University of Cambridge Gandhi said that the outrage over shifting of manufacturing from "democratic countries" like India and the US to China needed "urgent attention and dialogue."

Gandhi spoke at the university's Judge Business School on the topic "Learning to Listen in the Twenty-First Century," focusing on the "art of listening" and calling for a new way of thinking to foster a democratic environment globally. When done consistently and diligently, the "art of listening" is "extremely powerful," he said.