UK Home Secy's father says his Goa property illegally grabbed, probe on

New UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s father Christie Fernandes has lodged a complaint that his two ancestral properties in north Goa have been grabbed by an unidentified person. Officials said that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the state police has registered a first information report (FIR) and launched a probe.

As per Superintendent of Police Nidhi Vasan, Fernandes’s properties, collectively measuring 13,900 square metres in Assagao bearing survey numbers 253/3 and 252/3, have been allegedly usurped by an unknown person through power of attorney by filing inventory proceedings prior to July 27 this year. Fernandes, however, came to know of the land grab in August, following which he filed an email complaint with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, state Director General of Police Jaspal Singh and Goa NRI Commissionerate.

Goa NRI commissioner Narendra Sawaikar reportedly received the email last week. It was forwarded to the state home department as the Commissionerate does not have powers to investigate such cases.

The SIT was set up in Goa earlier this year to probe cases of land grabbing. It comprises officials from the police, revenue and archives and archaeology departments. The department is currently investigating over 100 cases in the state.