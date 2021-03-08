UGC NET 2021: Last two days to apply for exam on ugcnet.nta.nic.in

In view of a number of requests for extending the deadline by aspiring candidates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) had extended dates for the application for the UGC NET May 2021.

The last date to apply for UGC NET May 2021 has been extended from March 2, 2021, to March 9, 2021.

The National Eligibility Test (NET) is conducted on behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC) for determining the eligibility of Indian nationals for the Eligibility of Assistant Professorship, Junior Research Fellowship or both, for Indian Universities and Colleges.

"Candidates will be able to make corrections in the details submitted by them in their exam Application Form online through the correction window at https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in, during the period when the correction window is made available. They will also be able to replace the photograph and signature already uploaded with the correct photograph and signature, in case there has been an error in uploading," the NTA said in its notice.

Steps to apply

Visit the official website - https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Click on the tab saying "Fill Online Application Form Dec 2020 Cycle (May 2021)"

Click on "new registration" under the "new candidate registration" block

An information bulletin will appear on the screen. Read it and click on the tab saying "Click here to Proceed"

Fill the registration form and submit

Upload necessary documents required to support your application

Pay the application fee

Save a copy of the filled-out application and submit it after verifying all the details

The UGC-NET will be held on 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 14 and 17 May 2021.

UGC-NET is conducted twice every year. However in 2020 due to the pandemic, the June 2020 examination got delayed and was deferred to September 2020 until November 2020 to cover all the subjects.