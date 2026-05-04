UDF Sweeps Kerala, Rahul Gandhi Thanks Voters For ‘Decisive Mandate’

The United Democratic Front (UDF), led by the Indian National Congress, is set for a decisive victory in the Kerala Assembly elections, securing a massive mandate from voters. Trends indicate that the UDF has crossed the 100-seat mark in the 140-member Assembly, comfortably outpacing the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), which is expected to be restricted to around 35 seats amid strong anti-incumbency.

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The results mark a significant political shift in the state, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also opening its account in Kerala, a notable development in the state’s traditionally bipolar political landscape.

Congress has emerged as the single largest party within the UDF alliance, leading in more than 60 seats on its own. The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a key UDF ally, is also performing strongly, with candidates leading in around 22 constituencies.

Reacting to the results, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi thanked the people of Kerala for their overwhelming support. In a post on X, he called it a “truly decisive mandate” and congratulated UDF leaders and workers for their campaign efforts. He expressed confidence that the new government would harness Kerala’s potential and said he looks forward to visiting the state soon.

With counting trends clearly favouring the UDF, Kerala appears set to witness a change in government, ending the LDF’s tenure.