Udayanidhi Stalin sworn in as TN minister in his father M.K. Stalin's cabinet |

Udayanidhi Stalin, son of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, was sworn in as a minister in the cabinet of his father on December 14.

The swearing-in took place at 9.30 a.m. at the Durbar Hall, Rajbhavan.

Known as Udhay among his supporters, the first-time MLA from Chepauk- Tiruvallikeni assembly constituency in Chennai is likely to be allotted the Youth Affairs and Sports Development and Special Programme Implementation portfolios.

The swearing-in ceremony, which lasted just a few minutes, was attended by Chief Minister Stalin and his entire cabinet, as well as leaders from alliance partners.

Immediately after the swearing-in, Udhay is expected to drive to the Secretariat, the seat of power of the Tamil Nadu government, and take charge as minister at his renovated chamber.

Legislator from Chepauk

Udayanidhi Stalin is a legislator from Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

He is also the State secretary of the DMK youth wing besides being a movie actor and a producer.

Sources in the party told IANS that the young leader was supposed to join the Cabinet during the swearing-in of the government in May 2021 but could not due to some prior commitments in film industry.