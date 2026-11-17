Udaipur Man Who Asked Thai-French YouTuber JustKeth For 'Lip Kiss' During Livestream Issues Apology, Says He Is 'Deeply Ashamed' |

Days after a video showing him allegedly harassing Thai-French YouTuber and IRL streamer JustKeth during a nighttime livestream in Udaipur went viral, the man has come forward with an apology. Identifying himself as Aftab, he admitted to making a mistake, expressed shame over his conduct and urged people to respect women and visitors from outside.

Watch Apology Video Here:

In the apology video circulating on social media, Aftab said a case had been registered against him at Surajpole police station and that he had been arrested. Holding his ears while speaking, he repeatedly apologised and said he would not repeat the behaviour.

“My name is Aftab, my father's name is Abrar Khan, and I am a resident of Kali Murti, Patan tehsil. A few months ago, I made a mistake, over which Surajpole police station registered a case and arrested me. I am deeply ashamed of the mistake I have made. We should respect guests who come from outside and women,” he said. He further appealed to others not to engage in similar behaviour, adding that he was extremely ashamed of his actions.

Man Asked Streamer For Lip Kiss Instead Of Selfie

The apology comes after an uncomfortable interaction between Aftab and JustKeth was captured during her nighttime livestream in Udaipur. The Thai-French content creator was streaming outdoors and interacting with her viewers when the man approached her.

According to the viral footage, instead of asking for a photograph or selfie, he allegedly asked her for a kiss on the lips. The request left the streamer visibly uncomfortable and taken aback. She can be heard refusing his demand during the livestream.

The interaction was recorded live and later shared by JustKeth across her social media platforms, including Instagram and YouTube. The clip then gained traction online, with several users criticising the man's conduct and raising concerns over the treatment of women, particularly foreign visitors travelling alone.

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