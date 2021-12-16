e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 08:27 AM IST

Two unidentified militants killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam

FPJ Web Desk
Photo Credit: ANI

Two unidentified militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

The two unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter that broke out at the Redwani area of Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Kulgam Encounter Update: Two unidentified #terrorists killed. Search going on. Further details shall follow," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Redwani area of Kulgam district late on Wednesday night. The search operation turned into an encounter after militants fired upon the forces, who retaliated.

Two ultras were killed in the exchange of firing in the early hours of Thursday, the operation was going on till last reports.

More details are awaited.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

