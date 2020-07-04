Two TMC supporters killed in clash in West Bengal

Kolkata: Two TMC workers were killed on Saturday in a violent clash between Left-backed SUCI and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters in Mypeeth area of South 24 Parganas district. Several others were said to be seriously injured in the clash.

There was a conflict between TMC and SUCI workers over some petty issue in the area. SUCI workers allegedly attacked TMC workers in which two TMC workers have been killed so far.

In another incident in the state, Police of Khayrasole Police station in Birbhum district on Saturday morning recovered the bloodied body of a person from Ranipathar village. The deceased was identified as 45-year-old Shishir Bauri.

There were marks on the head on his head and ear. The victim's family claimed that he was shot and killed in what they term as a conspiracy theory. Police have started an investigation to find out if he was shot or killed.

Shishir Bauri was called by some people allegedly to have a picnic on Friday night as alleged by his family. Bauri's body was found in an empty farm in a nearby village, a kilometer away from his house. The family claims that he was killed by people from the grassroots.

According to the Police, the deceased allegedly was accused of planting a bomb at Khayrasole Police station.