Two Mumbai Crime Branch personnel arrested in Udaipur for taking bribe, Rs 4.97 lakh recovered

Jaipur: The Anti Corruption Bureau team of Udaipur on Saturday arrested two police personnel of Mumbai Crime Branch and Rs 4,97,000 has been recovered from them. The money was allegedly taken as a bribe for the release of an accused or to weaken the case.

According to the officials of ACB Udaipur, the crime branch team of Mumbai had come to Udaipur to arrest an accused in the case of IPC 420. It is being told that the two accused in the case are Manish Jain and Deepak Sethia who allegedly cheated two foreign nationals Alex Charles and Marin J Smith.

Additional SP, Udaipur ACB, Umesh Ojha said, "Udaipur ACB got information that a bribe of 10 lakhs has been demanded to release the accused in this case. The matter was settled at Rs 4.97 lakh. Working on the information, the ACB team has arrested Gyaneshwar Jagtab API and head constable Prashant Patil of Mumbai Crime Branch with the amount. The interrogation is on in the case."

Published on: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 09:31 PM IST