Two more Omicron cases reported in Gujarat; total 3 patients in state so far

Ahmedabad: The number of Covid-19 patients infected with the Omicron variant in Gujarat has risen to three with the wife and brother-in-law of an NRI from Zimbabwe, who tested positive last week in Jamnagar, found to be carrying the virus.

Officials of the Jamnagar Municipal Corporation confirmed that after the 72-year-old man from Zimbabwe, his wife and brother-in-law who had tested positive for Covid-19 have been infected from the variant.

Jamnagar Municipal Commissioner Vijay Kharadi stated that the genome sequencing of swab samples at the Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre (GBRC) in Gandhinagar established that both the Covid-19 patients were also infected with the Omicron variant.

They were shifted to a special Omicron Ward created in the state-run Guru Gobind Singh Government Hospital in the city, an official statement by the Jamnagar Municipal Corporation said.

On December 4, genome sequencing of swab samples had established that the 72-year-old NRI man, who came from Zimbabwe, which has been included among the "at-risk" countries, had contracted the Omicron variant.

The next day, his wife, who came with him from Zimbabwe and his brother-in-law, who lives in Jamnagar, tested positive for Covid-19. Their swab samples were sent to GBRC to find out whether they were infected with the Omicron variant, said the release.

Genomic sequencing is a process to decode genes in SARS-CoV-2, which causes Covid-19, to help scientists find which variant might be present in swab samples.

Notably, no other family members or school students who used to visit the house of the NRI man's brother-in-law for tuitions, tested positive for coronavirus during contact tracing and testing exercise.

Taking no chances, the municipal corporation had quickly brought the residential society, where the NRI's family resides under micro-containment.

Simultaneously, the officials took up administering Covid-19 vaccines to people in the area who may not have taken the first or second dose till date, according to the official press statement.

Published on: Friday, December 10, 2021, 08:31 PM IST