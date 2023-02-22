Two kidnapped in Nagaland from NPF candidate's residence

Two kidnapped in Nagaland | Representational Image

Tizit: Two persons were kidnapped from the residence of a Naga People's Front (NPF) candidate and a vehicle was torched in Mon district of poll-bound Nagaland, Mon superintendent of police T Uniel Kichu said on Tuesday.

One person was later released by the kidnappers while an operation was on to rescue the other, he said.

"There was an incident of two persons being taken away from the residence of the NPF candidate from Tizit Assembly constituency last night," Kichu said. The two persons were not party members but were staying at the residence of the NPF candidate.

A vehicle was also torched in the same area where the kidnapping took place, he said.

Nagaland goes to polls for its 60-member Assembly on February 27 and counting of votes is scheduled on March 2.

