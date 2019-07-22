Two held for raping 11-year-old girl in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Two persons have been arrested for allegedly raping an 11-year-old girl after kidnapping her, here on Saturday evening. According to police, the duo lured the minor in the name of taking her to a movie theatre for watching a film but instead took her to a secluded building and raped her.

However, they were caught by the locals while coming out of the building after committing the dastardly act. The locals then handed the accused to the Police.

"After recording the statement of the minor girl a case under POCSO Act has been registered and the accused have been sent to Judicial remand on Sunday," said the police officer