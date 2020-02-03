Two gunmen open fire outside Jamia University, police register case

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has registered an FIR in connection with the firing incident that took place near Jamia Millia Islamia University on Sunday night.

ACP Jagdish Yadav said, "Statements have been recorded. On their basis, FIR has been registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 307/34 and Section 27 of the Arms Act." He said that a team will go to the spot and collect the CCTV footage from gate number five and seven. "Further details which will come out will be included in the FIR. Action will be taken," the ACP said.