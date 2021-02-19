Two cops killed as terrorists open fire in Srinagar; shocking incident caught on camera

Two policemen were killed after terrorists attacked a police party in Barzulla area of Srinagar in Kashmir on Friday.
The video of the shootout, which has gone viral on social media, shows gunmen open fire at policemen in broad daylight.
"Terrorists attacked a police party in Barzulla area of district Srinagar. In this terror incident, two policemen got injured. They have been shifted to the hospital for treatment. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow," tweeted the official account of Kashmir Zone police.
A police official told PTI that the terrorists shot the two policemen from a close range. The slain policemen are identified as constables Suhail Ahmad and Mohammad Yousuf.
A search operation was launched by security forces in the Baghat, Srinagar following the attack.
This is the second attack in the city in the past three days. Militants shot at and injured son of a restaurant owner in the high security Durganag area of the city on Wednesday. The attacks in the city surged in the light of a 24-member delegation of envoys from various countries visited Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday for assessing the ground situation in the union territory.
(With inputs from Agencies)