Two Associates Of Foreign-Based Terror Operative Held From Punjab's Mohali | File Pic (Representational Image)

Chandigarh: Two associates of a foreign-based terror operative were apprehended in Mohali, leading to the foiling of a plot aimed at targeting critical public infrastructure in the area.

Punjab's Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav said on Thursday that, "In a major breakthrough against cross-border terror networks, State Special Operations Cell (#SSOC), SAS Nagar, apprehends two associates of a foreign-based terror operative from #Mohali".

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also Odisha Mulls 'E-Hundi’ Facility For Online Donations To Puri Jagannath Temple

The operation led to the recovery of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), resulting in the foiling of a plot aimed at targeting critical public infrastructure in SAS Nagar (Mohali), he said on X.

This action has averted a potentially catastrophic threat to public safety and security, the DGP said.

"Further investigations are underway to uncover the entire terror network, including handlers, associates, and all linkages involved in the conspiracy," he said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)