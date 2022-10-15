e-Paper Get App
Two Arunachal youths missing from near LAC, search op on

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 15, 2022, 01:41 PM IST
article-image
Two Arunachal youths missing from near LAC, search op on | Google Maps
Two youths from Arunachal Pradesh have gone missing after they went out in search of medicinal plants at a place located near the state's border with the neighbouring country, China. The youths, identified as Bateilum Tikro and Bayingso Manyu were residents of Goilang town.

The duo left for Chaglagam in the Anjaw district on August 19. The family members have filed a missing persons complaint.

"Their family members lodged missing complaints before police on Oct 9. We've contacted the army and our search and rescue op is also on," said Rike Kamsi, SP Anjaw district.

The local villagers residing close to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) reportedly spotted the duo on August 24.

