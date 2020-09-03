Twitterati dedicate Sadhguru's birthday to #RiverRevitalization

It was only to be expected. The contemporary Guru and Yogi who is arguably one of the most popular Gurus of modern times was trending on Twitter on his birthday. Sadhguru, as much at home with his deadly throws of the frisbee as he is striding the corridors of global power, had Twitter on fire as wishes poured in on his 63rd birthday.
Celebrities, sportstars, politicians and his followers across the globe kept Twitter abuzz with outpouring of love and gratitude towards him and dedicating the day to river revitalisation, a cause the Isha Foundation Founder is championing.
"Today, September 3 is the first anniversary of the launch of Cauvery Calling, a direct result of Rally for Rivers, also flagged off on the same day 2 years ago. Great work Sadhguru ji and also wish you a very Happy Birthday #HBDSadhguru," cricketer Harbhajan Singh said in a tweet.
Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat tweeted, "Wishing Sadhguru a very Happy Birthday. It is our privilege to have a visionary mystic among us who has brought about not just a spiritual revolution but also is enlightening people about their responsibility towards earth with his #CauveryCalling campaign."
Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar, Dr Harsh Vardhan and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also sent their heartfelt wishes on Sadhguru's birthday.
Among the celebrities, Juhi Chawla, Kangana Ranaut, Tisca Chopra, Kajal Aggarwal, Santhanam among others, expressed their gratitude towards Sadhguru and also pledged trees for Cauvery Calling project.
"In honour of Sadhguruji's birthday today... a 1,000 trees in the Cauvery Calling project. A project he started a year ago on this very day. What better gift can we give him ,than to help him, with a project that he began, to secure the future for our children. Come let us join hands , and pledge trees. Help him to help us. Thank you Sadhguruji with deep gratitude," actress Juhi Chawla shared on social media.
Actor Santhanam tweeted, "So honored to do my small part in the phenomenal #CauveryCalling project. 83 Lakh saplings during the pandemic is a stellar achievement! My Pranams and Wishing a great happy birthday to Sadhguru." #RiverRevitalization
At a recent Darshan, Sadhguru said, Birth happened only because life touched you. Now that you believe in celebrating birthdays every year, let's put it to good use. #CauveryCalling is a committed celebration of life, because without water and soil, there is no life. Let’s make it happen.
Since 2017 when he launched the now famous Rally for Rivers movement, Isha has been relentlessly working with a single purpose of revitalizing India’s rivers. Sadhguru has repeatedly emphasized that Cauvery Calling, a 12-year Rally for Rivers project to revitalize river Cauvery is his commitment to farmers and coming generations.
Isha has also launched a river revitalization project in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district for river Waghadi. At every available platform & opportunity, he has exhorted community involvement to ensure the projects are driven by grassroots participation. He reiterated this call responding to the question on how people should celebrate his birthday.
Isha is celebrating the day as River Revitalization Day. A conversation between the Minister of Environment, Forests and Climate Change Shri. Prakash Javadekar and Sadhguru is scheduled to be streamed live this evening at 7:00 pm, one of a series of day-long events related to river revitalization. The Executive Secretary of United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD), Mr. Ibrahim Thiaw also released a message on river revitalization and Cauvery Calling to mark the day.
Sadhguru who is used to receiving a rockstar reception from thousands of people during his public appearances has suspended all public events since the Coronavirus was declared a pandemic in March. Since the lockdown, he has been a much sought after virtual presence offering not only guidance and yogic tools and practices to millions around the globe but also revolutionary ideas on how to reboot India’s economy.
