Twitterati dedicate Sadhguru's birthday to #RiverRevitalization

It was only to be expected. The contemporary Guru and Yogi who is arguably one of the most popular Gurus of modern times was trending on Twitter on his birthday. Sadhguru, as much at home with his deadly throws of the frisbee as he is striding the corridors of global power, had Twitter on fire as wishes poured in on his 63rd birthday.

Celebrities, sportstars, politicians and his followers across the globe kept Twitter abuzz with outpouring of love and gratitude towards him and dedicating the day to river revitalisation, a cause the Isha Foundation Founder is championing.

"Today, September 3 is the first anniversary of the launch of Cauvery Calling, a direct result of Rally for Rivers, also flagged off on the same day 2 years ago. Great work Sadhguru ji and also wish you a very Happy Birthday #HBDSadhguru," cricketer Harbhajan Singh said in a tweet.