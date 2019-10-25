Twitter trolls BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya for claiming Gopal Kanda epitomised Congress

Haryana on Thursday ended up with a hung assembly with the ruling BJP emerging as the largest party with 40 seats, but still six short of the halfway mark needed to form the next government. BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya was trolled for his past Twitter post.

In 2012, Amit Malviya had tweeted, "Gopal Goyal Kanda epitomises everything the Congress stands for!" This tweet may haunt BJP for a long time as Gopal Konda, Haryana’s independent winner from Sirsa, is in talks with BJP over forming the government. BJP in Haryana is trying its best win over the independent winners to be able to claim Haryana.

Haryana Lokhit Party MLA Gopal Kanda is expected to meet BJP leaders to express his support to the party and is reported to be in touch with five other MLAs.

