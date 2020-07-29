Twitter remembers PM Modi's 'Rs 15 lakh promise', trends #15LakhAaGaye as India crosses 15 lakh COVID-19 cases

In the run-up to the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had "promised" to bring back black money from abroad and deposit Rs 15 lakh from it to every citizen's bank account.

On November 7, 2013, in Chhattisgarh's Kanker, Modi said: "The whole world says that all the crooks in India deposit their money in banks abroad. Black money is hoarded in banks abroad. My brothers and sisters of Kanker, tell me, this stolen money should come back or not? This black money should come back or not? Shall we take back every penny hoarded by these crooks? Doesn't the public have a right over this money? Should this money not be utilised for the benefit of the public?"

"If even once, the money hoarded by these crooks in banks abroad, even if we bring only that back, every poor Indian would get free of cost Rs 15 to Rs 20 lakhs, just like that. There's so much money," he added.

However, Home Minister Amit Shah later termed the "promise" as a "jumla" or election gimmick. In an interview, he said: "See, this is a jumla. 15 lakhs will not be credited in anyone's account. They (the opposition) know it, you know it and even the country knows it. The idea is to bring back the black money and utilise it for the betterment of poor people. Schemes will be made for economically backward people. No one will ever get cash and they all know it. This is a way of delivering a speech...a metaphor. Whatever black money comes back, will be used for formulating schemes for the poor, and this is what he (Modi) wanted to say."

Meanwhile, Twitter on Wednesday remembered PM Modi's "Rs 15 lakh promise" as India crossed 15 lakh COVID-19 cases. The country's tally currently stands at 15,24,168.

Actor and politician Prakash Raj said, "Finally ...have we got our 15 lakhs #JustAsking"