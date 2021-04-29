Twitter furious over clip of man begging officials as they cart away oxygen cylinder; Agra Police says it was empty

With the COVID-19 pandemic raging, Uttar Pradesh has emerged as one of the worst affected states. As per Health Ministry data on Thursday morning, it now stands second in the list of worst affected states with a little more than three lakh active cases. And to make matters worse, contradictory reports and allegations abound when it comes to the ground situation.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently insisted that the state had adequate oxygen stock, directing officials to utilise the National Security Act to take action against hospitals alleging a shortage. More recently, an FIR was filed against a man who had taken to Twitter seeking oxygen for his grandfather in Amethi. A quick perusal of Twitter however shows that he is not alone. In recent days, countless individuals have made efforts to procure relevant medical supplies, including oxygen, via social media.

On Wednesday, a video of a man pleading with police officials even as others carried away an oxygen cylinder went viral for all the wrong reasons. The clip, initially shared by a journalist, contended that the man had procured the confiscated cylinder for his ailing mother. Times of India journalist Deepak Lavania added that the cylinder had reportedly been "confiscated from private hospital in Agra to supply it for a VIP".

The reactions were quick and cricical. "This is beyond tragic. Hope he doesn’t have to face an FIR," tweeted Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi.

"Just no words to express my outrage. How can the "system" be so blind to the sufferings of its people? What has gone so wrong?" wondered Congress leader Ruchika Chaturvedi.