Twitter can't keep calm after Nirmala Sitharaman tweets Rs 20 lakh instead of Rs 20 lakh crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the nation on COVID-19 related issues.

In the main highlight of his speech, PM Modi spoke of the new Rs 20 lakh economic package for a self-independent India. "This is 10 per cent of India's GDP. From tomorrow, everyday FM will address the reforms and it will boost the Make in India initiative," PM Modi added.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman took to Twitter to share what Modi had said in his speech.

"A special economic package is being announced- for an Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan with nearly 10% of a GDP (approx Rs 20 lakh) getting committed. MSMEs and the honest middle class help build a #selfreliant India, says PM Modi," she wrote.

In her tweet, Sitharaman wrote Rs 20 lakh instead of Rs 20 lakh crore for which she had to clarify for her 'typo'.

"Sorry everybody for the typo: please read as Rs 20 lakh crore," she corrected.