Twitter calls for harsher punishment after Vadodara man breaks wife's spine during online Ludo game

In a shocking incident, a man in Vadodara allegedly brutally assaulted his wife after she repeatedly defeated him in an online ludo game.
According to a leading daily's report, the incident took place at the couple's residence in Vemali area of Vadodara. The woman, who is a tuition teacher, suffered severe spinal cord injuries and is under treatment. According to the doctors, the woman has developed a gap between two of her vertebrae.
Following this report, netizens took to Twitter and expressed how the felt about the incident. One user said, "Failing to understand why he hasn’t been dragged to lock-up by the police." Another user said, "The truth of how bad domestic violence is in this lockdown. Incredibly depressing."
Here’s what Twitterati had to say:
As per the report, while they were playing the game, she beat him in the first 3-4 rounds which resulted in an argument and escalated into an assault. Later, she was rushed to an orthopaedic surgeon. Meanwhile, the case also reached the 181 Abhayam helpline. After necessary treatment was administered to her, the woman took the decision of going to her parents' home instead of returning to her husband.
