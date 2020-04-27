Twitter calls for harsher punishment after Vadodara man breaks wife's spine during online Ludo game

In a shocking incident, a man in Vadodara allegedly brutally assaulted his wife after she repeatedly defeated him in an online ludo game.

According to a leading daily's report, the incident took place at the couple's residence in Vemali area of Vadodara. The woman, who is a tuition teacher, suffered severe spinal cord injuries and is under treatment. According to the doctors, the woman has developed a gap between two of her vertebrae.

Following this report, netizens took to Twitter and expressed how the felt about the incident. One user said, "Failing to understand why he hasn’t been dragged to lock-up by the police." Another user said, "The truth of how bad domestic violence is in this lockdown. Incredibly depressing."

