'Gaadi Chadha Di': Lawyer For Twisha's Mother-in-Law Clashes With Journalists Outside Her Residence | VIDEO

A tense moment unfolded outside the Bhopal residence of Twisha Sharma’s mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, when her lawyer, Enosh George, appeared to lose his cool while responding to questions from journalists covering the high-profile case.

Video from the scene shows George visibly agitated as he exited the residence and was surrounded by members of the media seeking answers related to the ongoing controversy.

Lawyer Seen Angry, Bangs Car Bonnet Amid Media Crowd

In the video, Enosh George’s car is seen, and moments later, he can be seen repeatedly banging the bonnet in apparent frustration after claiming that the car had run over his feet.

In the video, the lawyer is heard speaking furiously and yelling, “Gaadi chadha di mere pair pe, ab iska jawab kaun dega?” He then continues, “Aap log marwana chahte hain kya mujhe?"

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According to George, the crowd of reporters around the vehicle caused the car to run over his foot, an incident that appeared to intensify his anger. As journalists continued asking questions, he demanded an apology, accusing the media of causing the situation.

The confrontation quickly escalated, with George visibly upset over the heavy media presence outside Giribala Singh’s residence.

Fresh Controversy Deepens Twisha Sharma Case

The heated exchange comes as a fresh controversy has emerged in the Twisha Sharma case following the circulation of an alleged audio conversation involving Giribala Singh, a retired judge and her brother, Major Harshit Sharma.

The audio reportedly captures a discussion about questions allegedly posed to Twisha after her marriage regarding her past relationships and personal life.

Remarks in Audio Recording Spark Debate

In the surfaced recording, Giribala Singh is allegedly heard defending her line of questioning and reportedly remarks that “promiscuity can be a habit,” a statement that has sparked criticism and added another layer of scrutiny to the case.

As public attention around the case intensifies, the lawyer’s emotional confrontation with journalists has added to the growing tension surrounding the investigation.